Netflix: What's coming and going in July

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 03:27 PM EDT

(WSPA) - The newest season of Orange is the New Black along with all three original Jurassic Park films top the list of movies and TV shows headed to Netflix in July.

Here is a full list of titles headed to the streaming service:

Available 7/1/18

  • Blue Bloods: Season 8
  • Bo Burnham: what.
  • Chocolat
  • Deceived
  • Finding Neverland
  • Get Smart
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Madam Secretary: Season 4
  • Menace II Society
  • NCIS: Season 15
  • Pandorum
  • Penelope
  • Queens of Comedy: Season 2
  • Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Spanglish
  • Stealth
  • Swordfish
  • The Boondock Saints
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Princess Diaries
  • The Voices
  • Traitor
  • Troy
  • Van Helsing
  • We Own the Night
  • We the Marines
  • What We Started

Available 7/2/18

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback
  • Good Witch: Season 4
  • Romina
  • The Sinner: Season 1

Available 7/3/18

  • The Comedy Lineup  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    A diverse group of up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute sets in this stand-up comedy showcase series.

Available 7/5/18

  • Blue Valentine

Available 7/6/18

  • Anne with an E: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Anne's beloved world of Green Gables becomes a much bigger place, with new faces and heartfelt lessons about love, loss and growing up.
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    In a new set of episodes for 2018, Jerry Seinfeld takes a ride with 12 comedy heavyweights, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.
  • First Team: Juventus: Part B  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    In the second half of the season, Juve hope to hold off stiff challenges to winning another league title while moving forward in the Champions League.
  • Free Rein: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    As Zoe and the Bright Fields team prepare for Junior Nationals, they must overcome the loss of a team member, a mysterious fire and other obstacles.
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, investigates some of the world's toughest prisons from the inside.
  • Sacred Games  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India's economic renaissance. Based on the novel.
  • Samantha!  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    A child star in the '80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.
  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary journey of the world, making stops in Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town and New York City.
  • The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter  NETFLIX FILM
    All he wants out of this trip is a chance to bond with his son. And for his son to kill a deer. And to get it all on video.
  • The Skin of The Wolf  NETFLIX FILM
    An animal trapper living in an abandoned mountain town in northern Spain seeks to resolve his loneliness by securing a wife.
  • White Fang NETFLIX FILM
    A loyal wolfdog's curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime in this animated update of a Jack London classic set in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Available 7/7/18

  • Scream 4

Available 7/9/18

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Available 7/10/18

  • Drug Lords: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Drug lords El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma use fear and violence to make money and avoid authorities.

Available 7/12/18

  • Gone Baby Gone

Available 7/13/18

  • How It Ends  NETFLIX FILM
    As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife.
  • Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    The gleefully irreverent Jim Jefferies pushes buttons and boundaries as he riffs on celebrity encounters, political hypocrisy and bodily marvels.
  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
  • Sugar Rush  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Time's the most important ingredient as competitive teams race against the clock to bake up the best-tasting sweets.
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Facing one misadventure after another, two rascally 4th-grade pals turn their ornery principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero to save the day.

Available 7/15/18

  • Bonusfamiljen: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    As Lisa and Patrik take their relationship to the next level, mishaps, money troubles and a startling revelation leave the whole family reeling.
  • Going for Gold
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale's weekly comedy commentary show.

Available 7/20/18

  • Amazing Interiors  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    They might look ordinary on the outside. But inside, these stunning homes have some jaw-dropping secrets to reveal.
  • Dark Tourist  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    From a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, journalist David Farrier visits unusual -- and often macabre -- tourism spots around the world.
  • Deep Undercover: Collection 3
  • Duck Duck Goose  NETFLIX FILM
    A carefree goose takes a pair of lost baby ducklings under his wing after he’s grounded with an injury. Together, they go on a wild adventure.
  • Father of the Year  NETFLIX FILM
    Two college grads return to their hometown, where a hypothetical question -- whose dad would win in a fight? -- leads to mass mayhem.
  • Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Fun-loving Tip and her goofy Boovian BFF take on the world in a new season packed with awesome adventures and cool tunes.
  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    In the 1980s, a simple-minded fool named Hideaki meets comedy legend Sanma, changes his name to Jimmy and becomes a comic superstar.
  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    With "Last Chance U" in their rearview mirrors, EMCC players, coaches and staff members reveal how life has gone for them since the show.
  • Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    The acclaimed series shifts to Independence Community College in Kansas, where a tough-as-nails coach attempts to rebuild a struggling program.
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    She's back with the power to make the impossible possible! Join Luna and her friends for more magical adventures in Amazia and beyond.

Available 7/22/18

  • An Education
  • Disney's Bolt

Available 7/24/18

  • The Warning  NETFLIX FILM
    After the loss of his friend, a mathematical genius figures out a pattern of deaths at a gas station and sets out to warn the next young victim.
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Newly engaged, Iliza Shlesinger brings an "elder millennial" perspective to relationships and sexual dynamics in a special shot aboard the USS Hornet.

Available 7/27/18

  • Cupcake & Dino - General Services  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    In this outrageous animated series, an ambitious cupcake and his friendly dinosaur brother try to rule the general services industry in the big city.
  • Extinction  NETFLIX FILM
    Plagued by dreams of an alien invasion, a family man faces his worst nightmare when an extraterrestrial force begins exterminating Earth's inhabitants.
  • Orange Is the New Black: Season 6  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    In the wake of the riot, the women are taken to maximum security prison and face serious charges.
  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Julius Caesar rises to establish one of history's greatest dynasties but quickly discovers that unchecked power comes with a price.
  • The Bleeding Edge  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    This groundbreaking documentary explores how America's profit-driven multibillion-dollar medical device industry puts patients at risk daily.
  • The Worst Witch: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    A second year at Cackle's Academy means double the magic and mischief for accident-prone witch in training Mildred Hubble and her friends.
  • Welcome to the Family  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    When a broke single mom's estranged father dies, she and his girlfriend try to cover up his death after learning they've been written out of his will.

Available 7/28/18

  • Shameless: Season 8
  • The Company Men

Available 7/29/18

  • Her
  • Sofia the First: Season 4

Available 7/30/18

  • A Very Secret Service: Season 2  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    Amid rising Cold War tensions, the clueless agents trigger a series of international crises, and André goes rogue on a mission of his own.

Available 7/31/18

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
    A new female member joins Terrace House, driving the male members to distraction. And with Valentine's Day approaching, confessions are in the air.

Available TBA

  • El Chapo: Season 3

LEAVING IN JULY

Leaving 7/1/18

  • Alive 
  • Along Came Polly 
  • An Honest Liar 
  • Beerfest 
  • Before Midnight
  • Bring It On 
  • Bring It On Again 
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing 
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish 
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cocktail
  • Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
  • Lethal Weapon 
  • Lethal Weapon 2 
  • Lethal Weapon 3 
  • Lethal Weapon 4 
  • Little Women 
  • Michael Clayton 
  • Midnight in Paris 
  • Mixed Signals 
  • More Than a Game 
  • Pandemic
  • Piglet's Big Movie
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • Scary Movie 
  • Scream 3
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 
  • The Art of War
  • Tropic Thunder
  • V for Vendetta

Leaving 7/2/18

  • Breakfast at Tiffany's

Leaving 7/8/18

  • Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom 
  • Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9/18

  • Ratchet and Clank 
  • Serena

Leaving 7/11/18

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18

  • Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15/18

  • Convergence 
  • Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
  • Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16/18

  • Changeling 
  • Wanted 

Leaving 7/29/18

  • The Den

Leaving 7/30/18

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
  • Swing State
