Netflix: What's coming and going in July

AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File FILE - This March 20, 2012 file photo shows Netfilx headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif. Netflix on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015 (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(WSPA) - The newest season of Orange is the New Black along with all three original Jurassic Park films top the list of movies and TV shows headed to Netflix in July.

Here is a full list of titles headed to the streaming service:

Available 7/1/18

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

Available 7/2/18

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

Available 7/3/18

The Comedy Lineup NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A diverse group of up-and-coming comedians perform 15-minute sets in this stand-up comedy showcase series.

Available 7/5/18

Blue Valentine

Available 7/6/18

Anne with an E: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anne's beloved world of Green Gables becomes a much bigger place, with new faces and heartfelt lessons about love, loss and growing up.

In a new set of episodes for 2018, Jerry Seinfeld takes a ride with 12 comedy heavyweights, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

In the second half of the season, Juve hope to hold off stiff challenges to winning another league title while moving forward in the Champions League.

As Zoe and the Bright Fields team prepare for Junior Nationals, they must overcome the loss of a team member, a mysterious fire and other obstacles.

Raphael Rowe, who spent 12 years behind bars for a crime he didn't commit, investigates some of the world's toughest prisons from the inside.

Set amid the chaos of Mumbai, this epic series explores the corrupt underworld lurking beneath India's economic renaissance. Based on the novel.

A child star in the '80s, Samantha clings to the fringes of celebrity with hilarious harebrained schemes to launch herself back into the spotlight.

Phil Rosenthal continues his culinary journey of the world, making stops in Dublin, Venice, Buenos Aires, Copenhagen, Cape Town and New York City.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter NETFLIX FILM

All he wants out of this trip is a chance to bond with his son. And for his son to kill a deer. And to get it all on video.

An animal trapper living in an abandoned mountain town in northern Spain seeks to resolve his loneliness by securing a wife.

A loyal wolfdog's curiosity leads him on the adventure of a lifetime in this animated update of a Jack London classic set in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Available 7/7/18

Scream 4

Available 7/9/18

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Available 7/10/18

Drug Lords: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drug lords El Chapo, Jemeker Thompson, Christopher Coke and Klaas Bruinsma use fear and violence to make money and avoid authorities.

Available 7/12/18

Gone Baby Gone

Available 7/13/18

How It Ends NETFLIX FILM

As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife.

The gleefully irreverent Jim Jefferies pushes buttons and boundaries as he riffs on celebrity encounters, political hypocrisy and bodily marvels.

Sugar Rush NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Time's the most important ingredient as competitive teams race against the clock to bake up the best-tasting sweets.

Facing one misadventure after another, two rascally 4th-grade pals turn their ornery principal into Captain Underpants, a superhero to save the day.

Available 7/15/18

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Lisa and Patrik take their relationship to the next level, mishaps, money troubles and a startling revelation leave the whole family reeling.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale's weekly comedy commentary show.

Available 7/20/18

Amazing Interiors NETFLIX ORIGINAL

They might look ordinary on the outside. But inside, these stunning homes have some jaw-dropping secrets to reveal.

From a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, journalist David Farrier visits unusual -- and often macabre -- tourism spots around the world.

From a nuclear lake to a haunted forest, journalist David Farrier visits unusual -- and often macabre -- tourism spots around the world. Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose NETFLIX FILM

A carefree goose takes a pair of lost baby ducklings under his wing after he’s grounded with an injury. Together, they go on a wild adventure.

Two college grads return to their hometown, where a hypothetical question -- whose dad would win in a fight? -- leads to mass mayhem.

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fun-loving Tip and her goofy Boovian BFF take on the world in a new season packed with awesome adventures and cool tunes.

In the 1980s, a simple-minded fool named Hideaki meets comedy legend Sanma, changes his name to Jimmy and becomes a comic superstar.

With "Last Chance U" in their rearview mirrors, EMCC players, coaches and staff members reveal how life has gone for them since the show.

The acclaimed series shifts to Independence Community College in Kansas, where a tough-as-nails coach attempts to rebuild a struggling program.

She's back with the power to make the impossible possible! Join Luna and her friends for more magical adventures in Amazia and beyond.

Available 7/22/18

An Education

Disney's Bolt

Available 7/24/18

The Warning NETFLIX FILM

After the loss of his friend, a mathematical genius figures out a pattern of deaths at a gas station and sets out to warn the next young victim.

Newly engaged, Iliza Shlesinger brings an "elder millennial" perspective to relationships and sexual dynamics in a special shot aboard the USS Hornet.

Available 7/27/18

Cupcake & Dino - General Services NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this outrageous animated series, an ambitious cupcake and his friendly dinosaur brother try to rule the general services industry in the big city.

Plagued by dreams of an alien invasion, a family man faces his worst nightmare when an extraterrestrial force begins exterminating Earth's inhabitants.

In the wake of the riot, the women are taken to maximum security prison and face serious charges.

Julius Caesar rises to establish one of history's greatest dynasties but quickly discovers that unchecked power comes with a price.

This groundbreaking documentary explores how America's profit-driven multibillion-dollar medical device industry puts patients at risk daily.

A second year at Cackle's Academy means double the magic and mischief for accident-prone witch in training Mildred Hubble and her friends.

When a broke single mom's estranged father dies, she and his girlfriend try to cover up his death after learning they've been written out of his will.

Available 7/28/18

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

Available 7/29/18

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Available 7/30/18

A Very Secret Service: Season 2 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amid rising Cold War tensions, the clueless agents trigger a series of international crises, and André goes rogue on a mission of his own.

Available 7/31/18

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new female member joins Terrace House, driving the male members to distraction. And with Valentine's Day approaching, confessions are in the air.

Available TBA

El Chapo: Season 3

LEAVING IN JULY

Leaving 7/1/18

Alive

Along Came Polly

An Honest Liar

Beerfest

Before Midnight

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Cocktail

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Little Women

Michael Clayton

Midnight in Paris

Mixed Signals

More Than a Game

Pandemic

Piglet's Big Movie

Rugrats Go Wild

Scary Movie

Scream 3

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Art of War

Tropic Thunder

V for Vendetta

Leaving 7/2/18

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Leaving 7/8/18

Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 7/9/18

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11/18

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18

Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15/18

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

Leaving 7/16/18

Changeling

Wanted

Leaving 7/29/18

The Den

Leaving 7/30/18