3 new Indy restaurants to check out

It's "good news" for the Indy food and restaurant world! Eat Drink Indy's Jolene Ketzenberger shares the latest:

Tinker Street reopened under new management last week after the staff walked out in late March due to personnel issues. Executive chef Braedon Kellner is now an owner, along with restaurateur Tom Main.

Sugarfire Smokehouse, a St. Louis barbecue joint, has opened on Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis.

Hedge Row, a restaurant from millionaire food entrepreneur Kimbal Musk, has opened on Mass Ave. with Indy’s Brad Gates as the head chef.

Next Door, another Kimbal Musk restaurant, will open soon in the former Double 8 grocery building at 46th Street and College Avenue.

For more restaurant news, visit www.eatdrinkindy.com.