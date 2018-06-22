4th of July in Indy with Kids Video

While the holiday is scheduled for July 4th, Central Indiana Independence Day celebrations kick off next week. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here to give us the scoop on the best family friendly options!

Spark! Fishers

June 30th

- Evening Parade

- Fireworks

- Kidzone

- Teen Hang out

- Sensory friendly area/sensory friendly viewing areas

- Maternity lounge

Greenwood Freedom Fest

June 30

- Parade & Kids Parade

- Kid Zone & Family Stage

- VIP viewing area

Carmel Fest

July 3rd & 4th

- KidZone

- extreme zone

- talent show

- parade

Indianapolis Indians

July 4

- Stars and Stripes Uniforms

- Freedom Blast Fireworks Show

Downtown Freedom Fest

July 4

- Kid Zone

- Live Music

- Fireworks

Westfield Rocks the 4th

July 4

- Kid Zone

- Colts Zone

- Hot Dog Eating competition

- Fireworks

For more information about these events and others, check out www.indywithkids.com.

