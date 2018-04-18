It's ready in under 30 minutes from start to finish and is made with only FIVE simple ingredients.

Check out this recipe for 5-Ingredient Orange Chicken with Arugula Sauté, made from Registered Dietitian, Chef and Creator of the 4Real Food Reboot Michelle Dudash. It's all part of her 4Real Food Reboot online weight loss and meal planning program.

5-Ingredient Orange Chicken and Arugula Sauté

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed, each cut into half

1 medium orange, zest finely grated, 1/2 of the fruit juiced

2 smashed garlic cloves

2 teaspoons dried basil

8 cups lightly packed arugula (about 6 ounces by weight)

Combine the orange zest, orange juice, 1 tablespoon olive oil, garlic, basil, and ground black pepper in a container large enough to hold the chicken. Coat the chicken in the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for a couple hours, up to overnight.

When ready to cook, sprinkle the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Heat a large sauté pan on medium-high heat and add 2 teaspoons olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the chicken and garlic tightly in a single layer to make it all fit. Cook chicken until lightly browned on one side, about 6 minutes, reducing heat to medium after a couple minutes. Turn and cook through, about 3 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate. Add the arugula and immediately turn off the heat, tossing with tongs occasionally while “mopping up” the browned bits from the bottom of the pan to collect the flavor, until the arugula wilts, about 1 minute.

Makes 4 servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

To learn more, visit www.michelledudash.com.