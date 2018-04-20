6 family-friendly Earth Day activities around Indianapolis

Indy takes Earth Day to a whole new level, with celebrations all over town. No matter what side of the city you live on, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com has some celebration ideas for your entire family.

Earth Day Indiana Festival at Military Park

April 21st, 11am - 4pm

Holliday Park Volunteer Work Day

April 21, 9am - 12pm

Community Shred & Electronic Recycling Fest at Comprehensive Retirement Solutions

April 21, 9am - 1pm

Z'Green Fest Celebration at Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library

April 22, 2pm - 5pm

Free Tree Giveaway on Monument Circle

April 28th, 11am - 2pm



Earth and Arbor Day Celebration at Cool Creek Park

April 28, 1pm - 4pm

