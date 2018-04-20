6 family-friendly Earth Day activities around Indianapolis
Indy takes Earth Day to a whole new level, with celebrations all over town. No matter what side of the city you live on, Katy Mann from Indywithkids.com has some celebration ideas for your entire family.
Earth Day Indiana Festival at Military Park
April 21st, 11am - 4pm
Holliday Park Volunteer Work Day
April 21, 9am - 12pm
Community Shred & Electronic Recycling Fest at Comprehensive Retirement Solutions
April 21, 9am - 1pm
Z'Green Fest Celebration at Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library
April 22, 2pm - 5pm
Free Tree Giveaway on Monument Circle
April 28th, 11am - 2pm
Earth and Arbor Day Celebration at Cool Creek Park
April 28, 1pm - 4pm
Find all of these events and more here: https://indywithkids.com/celebrate-earth-day-indy/ and on the Indy with Kids free mobile app.
To learn more, visit www.indywithkids.com.