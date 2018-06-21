Affordable getaway ideas for the Last-Minute Holiday Weekend Planner Video

With the Independence Day Weekend coming up fast, people across the country are preparing for the madness of July 4th travel.

From taking in mega fireworks displays and grand parades to visiting destinations steeped in American history, travelers will be hitting the roads and skies across the country, making this the busiest holiday travel weekend of the summer.

Travel Expert, Jeanenne Tornatore, revealS the top tips and trends for the busy weekend, top spots to watch fireworks, and quick getaway ideas for the last-minute travel planner.

