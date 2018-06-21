Build-your-own tacos at Broad Ripple's newest restaurant Video

Meat, cheese, lettuce, sour cream. How do you like YOUR tacos?

Jan Stewart, Vice President of Food Operations, Condado Tacos, tells us more about how Condado has perfected the build-your-own model by letting guests choose exactly what they want -- from the toppings, to the protein (or lack thereof) all the way down to the creatively-stuffed taco shell.

Condado Tacos prides itself on fresh, high-quality ingredients, as well as salsas, toppings, proteins and tortilla chips that are all made from scratch daily.

● Condado Tacos opened in Columbus in 2014. With current locations in Columbus, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, the brand is opening its first Indianapolis location this summer at 834 Broad Ripple Ave.

● Condado sells $3.50-4.50 tacos, as well as queso, guacamole, salsa and a variety of creatively flavored margaritas.

● Customers use a Scantron-style menu to select toppings, proteins, shells, salsas, cheeses and sauces at this build-your-own taco concept.

● Condado Tacos offers a creative menu, rotating monthly specials and menu items specific to the Indianapolis location.

● Condado Tacos will be open from 11am - 2am every day of the week.

● In addition to late night eats, Condado Tacos also offers brunch on the weekends and catering.

Jan Stewart is currently Vice President of Food Operations for Condado Tacos where he has led menu innovation for over two years. His passion and industry experience runs deep. Having started in the restaurant business as a teenager at a mom and pop restaurant in his hometown in northwest Ohio, Jan eventually attended culinary school while working at Soupbox, a Chicago staple. Today Jan is largely responsible for keeping Condado Tacos’ menu affordable and unique, while catering to multi-faceted diet needs and not sacrificing fresh, amazing ingredients or flavor.

About Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location at 1227 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the brand has since added locations in Columbus, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Indianapolis with more on the way in 2018. Condado Tacos specializes in creating unique tacos, guacamole, tequila and margaritas at affordable prices.

About the Guacamole + BBQ Jackfruit

The Guacamole is a regular staple on Condado’s innovative menu. This is the restaurant’s traditional guacamole, and it includes ingredients such as pickled jalapenos, poblano, diced roma tomatoes and cilantro. The BBQ Jackfruit is a crowd favorite, especially among vegetarian, vegan and adventurous eaters. Once the Jackfruit is cut, deseeded and cooked, its texture is similar to that of pulled pork. Condado then spices it up with Spanish onion, cayenne, roasted pepitas and their special Condado Jackfruit BBQ Sauce.

