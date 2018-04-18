Indy Style

Clean the World Foundation and Hilton team up ahead of Earth Day

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 12:06 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 12:06 PM EDT

A special recycling program is doing its part to help save MILLIONS of lives and help our environment thrive.

 

Just in time for Earth Day, Shawn Seipler of the non-profit "Clean the World," explains how his organization is partnering for a sustainable travel campaign that includes volunteer efforts and recycling.

 

 

CLEAN THE WORLD & HILTON’S RECYCLING INSPIRATION:

2 million pounds diverted from landfills

350,000 pounds of plastic recycled

6,000 bars of soap sent to children and families and need

ADDITIONAL INFO: The World Health Organization and World Bank promote hand washing with soap as the most efficient and cost-effective intervention to reduce diarrheal diseases.  Globally, approximately 2.5 billion cases of diarrhea occur among children under 5 years old.  These diseases kill approximately 1.8 million people per year. 

For More Information, Visit: cr.hilton.com or cleantheworld.org.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HILTON

