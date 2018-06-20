Delicious grilled chicken marinade may help reduce health risks Video

You've probably heard how charred, grilled meat may increase cancer risk. But there are steps you can take, besides not charring it, to prevent the formation of potentially carcinogenic HCAs (heterocylcic amines).

Registered Dietitian, Author, and Chef Michelle Dudash says marinating the meat or rubbing on spices are two ways you can reduce the formation of HCAs.

Here's a delicious chicken marinade recipe that Michelle created that she uses at least monthly!

