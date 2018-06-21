Facebook's new pledge helps small businesses Video

You may have noticed many changes in Facebook recently. One of those is how the social media giant is increasing its efforts to help more people and small businesses understand how to properly utilize online media resources.

On today's Indy Style, one of the top executives at Facebook is discussing the company’s pledge to help small business better understand how to achieve their goals and grow their businesses.

Lauren Westbrook-McIntosh, Global Marketing Lead at Facebook Blueprint, and Nicole Genz, the owner of Rescue Furnishings, a small business that has taken advantage of resources and training provided by Facebook Blueprint, tell us more!

We are a husband and wife team that left our engineering careers when our hobby outgrew our basement. We now have a space in St. Louis where we have a large home decor and gift store plus a showroom. We offer DIY Classes and workshops and have guest hosts in other DIY specialties. We also create one of a kind furniture pieces, custom cabinets and specialize in kitchen renovations. We can use your existing cabinets to paint, reface, or build from scratch!

Community Boost Events

Denver, CO (June 18-19)

The Cable Center

2000 Buchtel Boulevard

Denver, CO 80210



Hampton, VA (June 26–28, 2018)

The American Theatre

125 East Mellen Street

Hampton, VA 23663



Phoenix

July 9–10, 2018

Events on Jackson

245 E Jackson St

Phoenix, AZ 85004



Buffalo

July 9–11, 2018

SUNY Erie City Campus

121 Ellicott Street at South Division

Buffalo, NY 14203



Minneapolis, MN

July 18-19



Helena, MT

July 24-25



Columbus, OH

August 1-3



Menlo Park / East Palo Alto, CA

August 27-30



San Diego, CA

August 6-7



Pittsburgh, PA

August 9-10



Topeka, KS

September 5-6



Springfield, MA

September 10-11



Jackson, MS

September 18-19



Atlanta, GA

September 24-26



Omaha, NE

Oct 2-4



Edison, NJ

Oct 8-9

For more information, visit: www.Facebook.com/blueprint or www.Facebook.com/communityboost

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FACEBOOK