Facebook's new pledge helps small businesses
You may have noticed many changes in Facebook recently. One of those is how the social media giant is increasing its efforts to help more people and small businesses understand how to properly utilize online media resources.
On today's Indy Style, one of the top executives at Facebook is discussing the company’s pledge to help small business better understand how to achieve their goals and grow their businesses.
Lauren Westbrook-McIntosh, Global Marketing Lead at Facebook Blueprint, and Nicole Genz, the owner of Rescue Furnishings, a small business that has taken advantage of resources and training provided by Facebook Blueprint, tell us more!
About Rescued Furnishings
We are a husband and wife team that left our engineering careers when our hobby outgrew our basement. We now have a space in St. Louis where we have a large home decor and gift store plus a showroom. We offer DIY Classes and workshops and have guest hosts in other DIY specialties. We also create one of a kind furniture pieces, custom cabinets and specialize in kitchen renovations. We can use your existing cabinets to paint, reface, or build from scratch!
http://www.rescuedfurnishings.com
http://pinterest.com/nicolerescued/
Community Boost Events
Denver, CO (June 18-19)
The Cable Center
2000 Buchtel Boulevard
Denver, CO 80210
Hampton, VA (June 26–28, 2018)
The American Theatre
125 East Mellen Street
Hampton, VA 23663
Phoenix
July 9–10, 2018
Events on Jackson
245 E Jackson St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Buffalo
July 9–11, 2018
SUNY Erie City Campus
121 Ellicott Street at South Division
Buffalo, NY 14203
Minneapolis, MN
July 18-19
Helena, MT
July 24-25
Columbus, OH
August 1-3
Menlo Park / East Palo Alto, CA
August 27-30
San Diego, CA
August 6-7
Pittsburgh, PA
August 9-10
Topeka, KS
September 5-6
Springfield, MA
September 10-11
Jackson, MS
September 18-19
Atlanta, GA
September 24-26
Omaha, NE
Oct 2-4
Edison, NJ
Oct 8-9
For more information, visit: www.Facebook.com/blueprint or www.Facebook.com/communityboost
SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FACEBOOK