Getting corny for summer with three recipes using Indiana Corn
Embrace the corn love that is INDIANA!
In our kitchen today, Chief Foodie Candace Boyd shares recipes your entire family is sure to enjoy!
Sweet Peach Corn Salad
http://foodlovetog.com/peach-corn-salad-honey-lime-vinaigrette/
Combining sweet and savory with Peaches and Corn in a light refreshing salad.
Homemade honey lime vinaigrette
Grilled Corn Salsa
http://foodlovetog.com/grilled-corn-salsa-indianapolis-food-blogger/
Salsa is the life of the party. Grill up some corn and take it up a notch.
Mexican Grilled Corn borrowed from the Produce Mom: https://www.theproducemom.com/2013/07/05/elotes-mexican-corn-on-the-cob/
@foodlovetog on all social media