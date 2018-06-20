How to add a pop of color with this jewelry for a cause Video

Fashion meets faith in a jewelry line featuring symbols and verses, that's all for a cause!

Angela Zatopek, Founder and Designer, Eleváre Jewelry, tells us more:

• Eleváre Jewelry's tag line is ‘Fashion Your Faith’

• Our newest collection, The Eden Collection, is based off pure metals and gemstones mentioned in the Bible- so we’re bringing a pop of color for summer! Using turquoise, opal stones, moonstones.

• We believe in ‘Fashion for a Cause’

—-Eleváre means to “elevate”, where our mission is to elevate your personal expression of faith through every day wear- but each purchase also benefits a school currently operating to educate orphans in Jinja, Uganda -called Eleváre School.

• Eleváre School is located at the source of The Nile River, and operates to educate children rescued from sex trafficking and terrorism. Today there are 52 students. So your purchase makes a difference in the lives of children without families.

