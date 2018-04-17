Indy Style

How to approach downsizing after retirement

Posted: Apr 17, 2018 12:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2018 12:26 PM EDT

Considering a downsize after you retire? What do you do with all of your stuff?

Today on Indy Style, Laura Roman, Director of Marketing, Westminster Village North, and Lisa Treadwell, Associate Broker, Indy Real Estate Experts, share what you NEED TO KNOW when deciding to sell your house and move into something smaller (home, condo, apartment).

To learn more, visit:

Senior Living Series via Facebook

Westminster Village North

www.westminstervillage.com

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY WESTMINSTER VILLAGE NORTH

Continue Reading

