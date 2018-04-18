How to make blistered shishito peppers

Ever heard of blistered shishito peppers?

In our kitchen today, Registered Dietitian, Chef and Creator of the 4Real Food Reboot Michelle Dudash, shares the recipe, which is from her 4Real Food Reboot online weight loss and meal planning program, in the brand new spring menus.

Here's more:

Shishitos are most commonly sautéed or roasted.

Season with reduced-sodium soy sauce, sesame seeds, spritz of lemon, and flaked sea salt. You may also drizzle with honey or sesame oil at the end of cooking.

Shishito peppers are a type of chile pepper.

Often found in Japanese restaurants, finer dining, plus, more and more restaurants now serve them.

When cooked they’re tender, with a savory, smoky taste.

Peak season starts now and runs through summer

1 in 10 shishito peppers are hot, otherwise relatively mild

Each serving is only 55 calories, 140% of the DV vitamin C. Low-carb.

Shishito peppers start their peak season in the spring.

Find them in the produce section at Whole Foods, natural food markets, and gourmet markets.

Local restaurants serving shishito peppers include Spoke and Steele and Season’s 52.

To learn more, visit: www.michelledudash.com

Link to shishito recipe:

https://www.michelledudash.com/2016/04/06/blistered-shishito-peppers-with-garlic-chips/