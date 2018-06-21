International singer/songwriter KT Tunstall performs popular hit Video

She's a sensation known to so many!

In our studio today, Singer/Songwriter KT Tunstall performs one of her hits AND one of her latest songs, before her performance TONIGHT with the Barnaked Ladies at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, 6:30 p.m.

About KT Tunstall:

Singer-songwriter, KT Tunstall enchants and engages with every song, and that’s why she continues to resonate not only among fans, but throughout pop culture at large. Scotland born and now Los Angeles based, KT Tunstall emerged with her 2004 classic debut Eye To The Telescope spawning such international hits as “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See”, which won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song in 2006. That same year she won her first BRIT Award for Best British Female Artist, and earned Grammy and Mercury Prize nominations in 2007. KT has released five albums internationally, to date: Eye to the Telescope (2004), KT Tunstall’s Acoustic Extravaganza (2006), Drastic Fantastic (2007), Tiger Suit (2010), and Invisible Empire // Crescent Moon (2013).



In 2016, KT returned with her vibrant album KIN. KT has described this record, reviewed as a “powerpop gem” by Rolling Stone, as the “full-blooded, spiritual follow-up” to her multi-platinum debut album. KT has a new album release later this year (produced by Nick McCarthy of Franz Ferdinand), and will be touring.



Recently she released a cover of Tom Petty’s hit single “I Won’t Back Down.” Mike McCready, lead guitarist from legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Pearl Jam performs guitar alongside KT.

To learn more, visit:

http://kttunstall.com/

https://www.facebook.com/kttunstall

https://twitter.com/KTTunstall

https://www.instagram.com/kttunstall/