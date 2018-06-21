"Into the Woods," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and more come to Indy stages
So much to see on Indy stages this summer! Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez runs down the list:
“Silent Sky”
Summit Performance
June 29 – July 22
phoenixtheatre.org
“Into The Woods”
Footlite Musicals
June 29 – July 15
footlite.org
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre
June 28 & 29
thecenterfortheperformingarts.org
“Indecent”
Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre
Through July 8
phoenixtheatre.org
“Big Bad Voodoo Daddy”
Symphony on the Prairie
July 22 & 23
indianapolissymphony.org
“Prowess”
IndyFringe Basile Theatre
Through July 1
indyfringe.org
To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On the Aisle” blog, visit TomAlvarez.Studio. Also, follow Tom on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. For Magic Thread Cabaret tickets call The Cat at (317) 750-2484 or by reserve tickets by email at willwood@thecattheatre.com. To purchase a “Calder, The Musical” cast recording CD visit https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/tomalvarez.