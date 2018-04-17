Local business extends Record Store Day to Record Store Weekend

Calling all record lovers! The annual Record Store Day celebration is back, and this year Indy CD & Vinyl is expanding the celebration to make a "Record Store Weekend!"

Andy Skinner, Indy CD & Vinyl, tells us more:

Saturday April 21st is the 11th Annual national Record Store Day

Hundreds of records will be pressed for limited release exclusively on that day, and only available at registered independent record stores. Indy CD & Vinyl is one of the lucky shops to carry all of these records, from artists like David Bowie, Phish, Run The Jewels, Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Eric Church, Taylor Swift, Common, and many many others. These are either brand-new recordings, old recordings never before released, or special remastered versions of old classics pressed to new vinyl and released only on Record Store Day!

People will start lining up outside the night before so they can get their hands on these super-rare records.

Indy CD & Vinyl normally has a big party in conjunction with the selling of these limited releases, and this year they are scaling up and expanding the celebration to two days!

On Saturday, the shop opens at 8am, and there will be live music inside the store on their indoor stage beginning at Noon.

On Sunday, there will be a huge block-party style outdoor concert in their parking lot with live music from Addison Agen, star of "The Voice," and other artists like Oreo Jones, Ritual Howls, Brother O'Brother, and two hours of kids music for the whole family with Mr. Daniel. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, and a kids zone with face painting and games! The event on Sunday begins at 10am and goes until 8pm. It is free, all-ages, and is open to everyone!

To learn more, visit:

indycdandvinyl.com

@indycdandvinyl (twitter and instagram)

facebook.com/indycdandvinyl