Managing Healthcare Costs in Retirement

With the looming tax filing deadline, many of us have our money on our minds. And for more than 60 million Americans who are enrolled in Medicare, one of the biggest financial stressors is managing the costs of their health care.

In a recent survey, 43 percent of newly retired people said they were spending more on health care than they had planned. One of the primary reasons? Many people mistakenly buy into several common myths about health care costs in retirement, leading to unpleasant surprises that strain people’s wallets and create unnecessary stress.

Elena McFann, Central region CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, helps debunk many of these common myths that can help us separate fact from fiction when it comes to managing our health care costs.

ABOUT: Elena McFann is the Central region CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, the largest business dedicated to serving the health and well-being needs of seniors and other Medicare beneficiaries. One in five Medicare enrollees has chosen UnitedHealthcare for their coverage.

More information is available in the newsroom on UHC.com.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY UNITEDHEALTHCARE