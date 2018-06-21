Network with empowering role models at Bold Women Who Lead Video

It's a digital blog about empowerment, passion, learning and encouragement by creating an experience that aligns with the belief that women come in diverse and fiercely dynamic proportions.

Vim Mood is excited to present: Bold Women Who Lead, an action-packed women’s empowerment event to be hosted downtown at Vision Loft Events.

Jala Cruz, Brand Consultant, Vim Mood & Co-Coordinator of Bold Women Who Lead, tells us more about the big event:

There will be networking, raffles, light refreshments and an interactive panel focusing on topics surrounding women and leadership across various industries among fashion, beauty, business and lifestyle. *A majority of the event proceeds will be donated to the organization Girls on the Run.

Kendra Scott Jewelry will host an on-site pop-up shop while offering attendees 10% off on purchases with 10% back to Girls on the Run.

We will also be collecting care items for Coburn Place, an organization that provides support and housing options for victims of intimate partner violence.

The list of items needed includes:

• Deodorant (for men and women)

• Liquid hand soap (regular size pumps for kitchen and bath)

• Paper towels

• Size 5 diapers

• Baby wipes and diaper rash ointment

• Baby shampoo and wash

Indy Ladies Get Empowered: Bold Women Who Lead Event 2018

When: Saturday, June 23 from 11 AM - 1:30 PM.

Tickets: $40

*Tickets available online at Eventbrite or at the door for $45.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bold-women-who-lead-event-tickets-46393590478

Parking: $5 near venue

To learn more, visit:

Website: https://www.vimmood.com/blog-1/bold-women-who-lead

FB: @vimmood

IG: @vimmood



