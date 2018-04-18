Stutz celebrates Silver Anniversary open house

Over 60 studios will soon be filled with one-of-a-kind artwork for you to browse, admire or purchase!

It's all part of the 25th anniversary Raymond James Stutz Artists Open House, happening later this month.

Stuart Alter, Artist and Event Chair, Stutz Artists Association Open House, and Photographer Anne Emison Wishard, tell us more:

OPEN HOUSE:

Friday, April 27, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 28, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 at the historic Stutz Business and Arts Center. Address: 212 W. 10th St. Entrance and Parking: Enter the Stutz Building from 10th and 11th Streets between Capitol and Senate. Expanded free parking located in specially marked lots surrounding the building.

COST: $12 advance tickets available at the Stutz Business office, 1060 N. Capital Ave., Suite C200, and online at www.stutzartists.com until April 26; $16 at the gate; children 12 and under free. Tickets can be used for entry both days.

This year’s event kicks off with a Silver Celebration preview event Thursday, April 26 from 6:30 to 10 p.m., This intimate event will give art collectors a personal preview experience. Guests will be the first to see art in more than 60 studios, have one-on-one time with the artists and see artist demonstrations. The silver anniversary themed event will feature complimentary signature cocktails and accompanying hors oeuvres with live music and silver décor. Preview party is $100 per person. Tickets at www.stutzartists.com.

Proceeds from the Open House and Silver Celebration support the Stutz Residency Program. This is one of the largest cumulative grants to individual artists in the state. Since its inception in 1997, more than 30 emerging artists have received one year of studio space and mentoring from professional artists at the Stutz.

The artists and building will be decked out in silver to celebrate the anniversary. Each artist is creating a work of art inspired by silver to be featured in their studio. Artists will offer paintings, photography, furniture, sculpture, jewelry and more for purchase.

Guests have an opportunity to see creative spaces in this historic car factory, experience the thriving Stutz art community, enjoy live music, make their own art, take a selfie in a Stutz automobile and tour the turn-of-the-century car factory turned business and arts center.

On Saturday, artists will have demonstrations and children can participate in a scavenger hunt.

For updates, artist video interviews and additional information, visit the Stutz Artists Association’s website or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

The Stutz Artists Association is a nonprofit, volunteer organization of artists working in the historic Stutz Business and Arts Center. The 400,000 square-foot former car factory was renovated in the early 1990s and now houses studios for more than 80 artists as well as offices for various small to midsize businesses. Stutz artists encompass one of the most varied and accomplished artist communities in central Indiana, representing painters of all styles, sculptors, fiber artists, jewelers, photographers, print makers, muralists, furniture makers and many others. For more than 20 years, the Stutz Artists Association has sponsored the Stutz Residency Program that provides free studio space for two emerging artists for a year.