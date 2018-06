Walk your dog around White River State Park for a good cause Video

It's a brand new event for you and your pup!

Pet Pals TV's Patty Spitler is here with Kelsey Burton, Executive Director for Paws and Think to tell us more:

Saturday, June 30, meet on NIFS Back Patio, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., walk begins promptly at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more, visit:

http://www.nifs.org/nifs-wag-n-walk

www.petpalstv.com

www.pawsandthink.org