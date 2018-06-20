Workout Wednesday: the 3rd trimester workout Video

Exercise during pregnancy (of course, only under the supervision and advice of your physician) can help you stay in tip top health. It can reduce the risk of gestational diabetes, may help decrease discomfort, and may set you up for an easier delivery.

Firefighter Tim says there are even new studies that show light to moderate exercise after 29 weeks may benefit your baby’s health. Always remember to listen to your body and take it easy if you are tired or feel that you need a break. And there are always multiple reasons your physician may advise you to not exercise or the stop exercising during pregnancy.

Third Trimester Exercise Ball Workout

Start with some light stretching while standing; then sit on the ball and stretch your arms, hips and legs out.

1: Wall ball squat

2: Wall ball tricep extension

3: Bent over rear leg raises

4: Ball push-ups from your knees

5: Ball bridges

6: Seat leg extensions

7: Wall ball calf raises

This, coupled with some light to moderate walking throughout the week, can be awesome for you and your health.

