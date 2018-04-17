YMCA's initiative to fight child hunger

Child hunger is a serious and often under-reported problem in this country. It has even been called an 'epidemic.'

That's why the YMCA of the USA is sponsoring several programs like the Y-USA Healthy Kids Day and the 'Child Hunger is no fairytale' Campaign.

About Healthy Kids Day:

On Saturday, April 21st, the Y’s Healthy Kids Day and art contest will bring together thousands of kids for a fun celebration that will also focus attention on a serious issue. YMCAs across the country will be celebrating Healthy Kids’ Day with programs ranging from fun events to art contests to open houses. New this year at the Y’s Healthy Kids Day celebration, to help raise awareness about the year-round epidemic of child hunger and highlight the importance of good nutrition, the Y and Walmart Foundation are kicking off a national call for youth art submissions as part of the Y’s ‘Child Hunger Is No Fairytale’ campaign.

In the U.S., millions of youth and teens (1 out of every 6) are struggling with “food insecurity.” That is when a child doesn't have regular access to fresh food or proper nutrition so that their development is severely impacted. Studies show that kids can't learn, grow, or reach their full potential on an empty stomach. That's why—in partnership with Walmart Foundation—the Y feeds kids (#TheYFeedsKids) has programs in more than 3,000 communities with the goal of reaching thousands more. During the summer of 2017, the Y served 253,210 kids 6,989,354 meals and snacks!

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: McDaniel has been the Project Manager for the Anti-Hunger Initiative at the YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) since 2013, working to offer assistance and guidance to local Ys to strengthen child nutrition programs across the country. During her tenure, the Y has expanded its anti-hunger work, increasing number of youth served per year by 131% and number of meals served per year by 165%. In 2016, nearly 487,000 youth received over 19 million meals at more than 3,500 sites through the Y’s Year Round Food Program.

