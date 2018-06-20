American Airlines, United: don't put separated migrant children on our flights
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) --American Airlines and United Airlines on Wednesday issued statements in opposition to the unfolding drama along the U.S. border with Mexico in which some children are being separated from their families and have asked the federal government to refrain from using their flights to transport migrant children who have been separated from their families.
American today released the following statement on recent reports of separated families:
“The family separation process that has been widely publicized is not at all aligned with the values of American Airlines — we bring families together, not apart. American, like many U.S. airlines, provides travel to the federal government through contracts; however, the government does not disclose information about the nature of the flights it takes or the passengers who are traveling. While we have carried refugees for non-profits and the government, many of whom are being reunited with family or friends, we have no knowledge that the federal government has used American to transport children who have been separated from their parents due to the recent immigration policy, but we would be extremely disappointed to learn that is the case.
“We have therefore requested the federal government to immediately refrain from using American for the purpose of transporting children who have been separated from their families due to the current immigration policy. We have no desire to be associated with separating families, or worse, to profit from it. We have every expectation the government will comply with our request and we thank them for doing so.”
