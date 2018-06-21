Are dairy-free ice creams healthier? Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NEW YORK (CNN) -- Considering healthier alternatives for your ice cream fix in order to save calories? Well, it might not be worth it in the long run to give up your rich, creamy dairy version.

"Nondairy frozen desserts" feature alternatives that sound good for you, like soy milk, almond milk, or coconut milk. Many offer lower calories per serving than their dairy counterpart. And they could have less saturated fat, which raises LDL, or "bad cholesterol."

But not all dairy-free alternatives are the same. Some brands have just as many calories and saturated fats, especially those made with coconut milk.

The amount of sugar in these non-traditional versions vary as well.

Some pack up to half of the recommended daily limit. There are also two things missing from non-dairy ice cream: Calcium and protein, that come from milk.

But as with most food choices, there are pros and cons.

And let's be honest, we aren't eating ice cream for its nutritional value anyway.