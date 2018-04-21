National

'Austin Powers' actor Verne Troyer dead at 49

Posted: Apr 21, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2018 04:47 PM EDT

Actor Verne Troyer dead at 49 - LOS ANGELES (WCMH) -- Actor Verne Troyer, best known as the character Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" franchise, has died at the age of 49. 

A post on Troyer's social media page says the actor passed away Saturday. A cause of death has not been released. TMZ reports Troyer was taken to the hospital earlier this month after police got a report he was intoxicated and suicidal. 

Before his death, Troyer was baptized surrounded by his family, according to the social media post

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download the WISH-TV News App

Latest Forecast

Don't Miss