'Austin Powers' actor Verne Troyer dead at 49
Actor Verne Troyer dead at 49 - LOS ANGELES (WCMH) -- Actor Verne Troyer, best known as the character Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" franchise, has died at the age of 49.
A post on Troyer's social media page says the actor passed away Saturday. A cause of death has not been released. TMZ reports Troyer was taken to the hospital earlier this month after police got a report he was intoxicated and suicidal.
Before his death, Troyer was baptized surrounded by his family, according to the social media post.
