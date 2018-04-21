'Austin Powers' actor Verne Troyer dead at 49

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Verne Troyer attends B. Riley & Co. and Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 7th Annual "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at Dolby Theatre on May 25, 2016. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Actor Verne Troyer dead at 49 - LOS ANGELES (WCMH) -- Actor Verne Troyer, best known as the character Mini-Me in the "Austin Powers" franchise, has died at the age of 49.

A post on Troyer's social media page says the actor passed away Saturday. A cause of death has not been released. TMZ reports Troyer was taken to the hospital earlier this month after police got a report he was intoxicated and suicidal.

Before his death, Troyer was baptized surrounded by his family, according to the social media post.