Condolences pour in for former first lady Barbara Bush

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this 1990 file photo, first lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in Washington. A family spokesman said Tuesday, April 17, 2018, that former first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Former first lady Barbara Bush died Tuesday at the age of 92. The White House, former presidents and others expressed their condolences.

Statement from the Office of George H.W. Bush via Twitter of Jim McGrath, his spokesman:

"A former First Lady of the United States of America and relentless proponent of family literacy, Barbara Pierce Bush passed away Thursday, April 17, 2018 at the age of 92. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, George H.W. Bush; five children and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and her brother, Scott Pierce. She was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, and her siblings Martha Rafferty and James R. Pierce.

"The official funeral schedule will be announced as soon as is practical."

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H.W. Bush, gave this update on the 41st President of the United States:

"So many of you are asking, 'How is 41?'

"He of course is broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when left this good earth.

"Obviously, this is a very challenging time.

"But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family.

"He is determined to be there for them as well.

"He appreciates all the well wishes of support."

Statement from President George W. Bush on the passing of Mrs. Barbara Bush:

"My dear Mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was. Barbara Bush was a fabulous first lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my Mother. Our family will miss her dearly. And we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes."

White House statement

"President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush. As a wife, mother, grandmother, military spouse, and former First Lady, Mrs. Bush was an advocate of the American family. Amongst her greatest achievements was recognizing the importance of literacy as a fundamental family value that requires nurturing and protection. She will be ling remembered for her strong devotion to country and family, both of which she served unfailingly well. The President and First Lady's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mrs. Bush"

Statement from Vice President and second lady Karen Pence

"Karen and I send our deepest sympathies to President Bush and the entire Bush family with the passing of Barbara Bush. Barbara Bush was a woman of unique strength and grace whose devotion to her family was an inspiration to every American. Mrs. Bush's example in public life and her encouragement made a lasting impact on our family, as it did on the families of millions of Americans, and she will be missed. We offer our deepest condolences to the entire Bush family during this difficult time and we will be praying for all who mourn the passing of this good and great woman. God bless Barbara Bush.

Former President Barack Obama:

Barbara Bush was the rock of a family dedicated to public service, and our thoughts and prayers are with both Presidents Bush and the entire Bush family tonight. We'll always be grateful to Mrs. Bush for the generosity she showed to us throughout our time in the White House, but we’re even more grateful for the way she lived her life – as a testament to the fact that public service is an important and noble calling; as an example of the humility and decency that reflects the very best of the American spirit. She'll be remembered for passing those American values on to her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren -- and to the countless citizens whom she and George inspired to become 'points of light' in service to others."

Tweet from former President Bill Clinton

"Barbara Bush was a remarkable woman. She had grit & grace, brains & beauty. She was fierce & feisty in support of her family & friends, her country & her causes. She showed us what an honest, vibrant, full life looks like. Hillary and I mourn her passing and bless her memory."

Statement from former President Jimmy Carter

"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the death of Barbara Bush. She touched the hearts of millions with her warmth, generosity, and keen wit. The matriarch of a family dedicated to serving, she urged volunteerism as a way for all citizens to participate in our nation's progress. Through her own work to promote literacy as a value in every American home, countless families now have the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives. She will be missed."

Tweet from second lady Karen Pence:

"When I first met Barbara Bush in 1988 as she entertained spouses of congressional candidates at the @VP Residence, her sage advice and words of encouragement touched my life in a profound way. Since becoming Second Lady, she has become a trusted friend. I will miss her."