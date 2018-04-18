Homeowner finds naked stranger in bathtub eating Cheetos

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Evelyn Washington. (Provided Photo/WCMH)

MONROE, LA (KTVE) - Imagine the surprise of coming home to find a stranger naked in your bathtub, eating your Cheetos. That's exactly what happened to a Monroe, Louisiana woman Tuesday night.

Evelyn Washington, 29, is in the Ouachita Correctional Center, charged with simple burglary and criminal damage to property.

According to a police report, a woman discovered Washington had broken into her home on Church Street, made herself comfortable and helped herself to a snack Tuesday night.

The arrest report says Washington claims that an unknown man told her to break into the house.

Both the suspect and victim say they do not know each other.

The arrest report confirms the presence of "half-eaten Cheetos" next to the tub where Washington was found.