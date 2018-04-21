National

Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2 million in fajitas

By: Associated Press

Posted: Apr 21, 2018 06:12 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2018 06:16 AM EDT

BROWNSVILLE, TX (AP) - A former South Texas juvenile justice department employee has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for felony theft after authorities say he acknowledged stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz tells The Brownsville Herald that Gilberto Escaramilla was fired in August and arrested after authorities obtained a search warrant and found packages of the Tex-Mex food in his refrigerator.

Investigators subsequently checked vendor invoices and determined he would intercept county-funded food deliveries and deliver them to his own customers.

The scheme imploded when he missed work one day in August for a medical appointment and a delivery driver showed up with 800 pounds of fajitas, but officials said the juvenile department didn't serve fajitas.

The Assistant District Attorney handling the case said the sentence should send a message about theft to other public servants.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download the WISH-TV News App

Latest Forecast

Don't Miss