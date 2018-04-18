Meijer to launch self-scanning app

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Meijer is launching a self-scanning app to speed checkout.

The shop and scan program lets users to scan bar codes on items as they shop and bag their groceries while they move through the store, dramatically decreasing checkout time.

Customers can download the app for free.

The scan and go program will be at all Meijer stores by the end of the summer.

