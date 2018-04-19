More parents turn to apps to monitor kids; child psychiatrist says may not be healthy

(WFLA) -- After the Parkland shooting, more and more parents are downloading apps to keep watch on their kids from afar. Apps like MamaBear and Life360 allow parents to track and monitor their kid’s phones.

A Tampa Bay area psychiatrist says these apps may not be the healthiest.

"I think technology is a wonderful thing and it allows parents to connect with their kids in ways our parents weren't able to connect with us and yes, it is something you can use for safety," said Laura Byrne, mother.

Byrne is a mother of two. Like most parents, she wants the best for her kids but says she's realistic.

"I don't think that this technology is going to save lives. I think what is going to save lives is us as parents talking to our kids and working with our kids and demanding change within our government," said Byrne.

The Parkland shooting hits home for Byrne. Her best friend's niece died in the tragedy.

"This MamaBear app, it sounds great, but at the same time, using it as a tool to track your kids during a situation like a school shooting, you could be setting yourself up for false sense, because you don't know they could have dropped their cell phone or left their cell phone," said Byrne.

Child psychiatrist Kristopher Kaliebe says these apps can occasionally offer peace of mind but more times than not, they do more harm than good.

"If parents are worrying too much and constantly making themselves upset and worried about things that are nonevents or beyond their control, that is a bad example for children and it will transmit some of that anxiety to the child," said Kaliebe.

Many want to keep their kids safe but Kaliebe says perhaps apps aren't the answer.

"They are not really going to provide safety, which is much more important than the parent's peace of mind. I think the other measures our society could do would be more likely to provide that safety," said Kaliebe.