Orphaned baby black bears rescued by state trooper

Photo of a Virginia state trooper holding two baby black bears. (Provided Photo/Virginia State Police Facebook page)

(WVNS) - Two black bear cubs are safe after their mother was killed and they were rescued by a Virginia State Trooper.

The bears were rescued after their mother was hit and killed by a vehicle in Franklin County. Virginia State Police posted a sweet picture of the two cubs on Facebook and the post has since gone viral.

"A glimmer of hope for these sweet, little guys who were rescued by Sr. Trooper D.H. Cepelnik after their mother was struck and killed in a traffic crash," the Facebook post reads.

The cubs are being cared for at the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.