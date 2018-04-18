Pennsylvania teacher suspended for making pancakes during standardized tests

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Pancakes. (Provided Photo/WCMH)

LANCASTER, PA (WCMH) – A Pennsylvania middle school teacher says he was suspended pending termination last week for serving pancakes during a state standardized test.

The school district now says he will return to work Thursday, Lancaster Online reported.

Eighth-grade social studies teacher Kyle Byler told the newspaper he was suspended without pay after making whole-grain pancakes for the students while they took the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment exam.

Byler told Lancaster Online administrators originally told him he would be fired for causing a distraction during the exam.

Around 100 concerned residents showed up to a school board meeting Tuesday to make sure Byler wasn’t fired.

“In any event, no teacher can be dismissed without the School Board first approving a written notice that offers the opportunity for a School Board hearing, and that step has also not occurred," said district spokesperson Kelly Burkholder. "Nor will it occur in this situation, as the personnel matter has been resolved with the employee, who is scheduled to return to work.”