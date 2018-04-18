Police: 3-year-old accidentally shoots, wounds pregnant mom in car

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded her pregnant mother in a car parked outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Merrillville as the girl, a 1-year-old boy and her mother waited in the car while the woman's boyfriend was inside the store. Police say the man is the girl's father and apparently left the loaded gun in the car.

The woman was listed in critical but stable condition. Detective Sgt. James Bogner says the girl "had no idea what she had done and she was very scared."

Police say the man was held on suspicion of child endangerment.

The children were placed in protective custody. Police say the couple had traveled to Merrillville from Michigan City to get the woman pregnancy care.