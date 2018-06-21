Police: Ohio chase suspect says 'syphilis was eating his brain'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) -- A man who police say led them on a chase and had to be hit with a taser told officers that "syphilis was eating his brain," according to a police report.

Police pulled over 31-year-old Chad Love on Tuesday morning for an illegal u-turn at the intersection of Shields and Hopkins roads in Boardman, Ohio. They say he and a passenger looked like they were trying to conceal something in the car after they stopped.

Police said as an officer was waiting for back-up, Love sped away, leading police on a chase at speeds of about 50 miles per hour.

Police said Love eventually came to a stop at a dead-end road and jumped onto the roof of the car where an officer hit him with a Taser.

Police said Love was acting hyper, yelling and having mini seizures. He told the officer that syphilis was eating his brain, according to the report.

The female passenger and owner of the vehicle told police that she wasn't feeling well, so she was taken to the hospital without charges.

A glass crack pipe was found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Love is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.