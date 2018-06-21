Snake wraps around woman's leg as she's driving
MURFREESBORO, TN (WKRN) --The scare of a lifetime for a Tennessee woman.
She was driving to meet a technician from The Bug Man, LLC, a local pest control company in Murfreesboro.
She had loaded a box that had previously been sitting outside, into her car.
As she was driving, she looked down and saw a six-foot snake wrapping around her leg.
An officer helped remove the snake from the car and it was safely relocated.
