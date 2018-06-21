National

Snake wraps around woman's leg as she's driving

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 09:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 09:46 PM EDT

MURFREESBORO, TN (WKRN) --The scare of a lifetime for a Tennessee woman.  

She was driving to meet a technician from The Bug Man, LLC, a local pest control company in Murfreesboro.  

She had loaded a box that had previously been sitting outside, into her car.  

As she was driving, she looked down and saw a six-foot snake wrapping around her leg.  

An officer helped remove the snake from the car and it was safely relocated.  

