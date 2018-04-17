Video goes viral after claim of citation for flying military flags

Jacksonville, Fla. (WISH) -- A video has gone viral after a man says his business was cited for flying military flags.

T shirt Benefit / Military Flags Updated **** T shirt Benefit https://www.facebook.com/commerce/products/2055621007800389/?hc_ref=ARQuhcrmOnv9Y836lo3H_PbBRF5CidBaTWxmyxc6YZ9j6bCB9oNqJKUDNcRaf-IZV3I Thank you so much for all the support all around the country. The support has come near and far. The city of Jacksonville is working with our company to make sure things like this does not happen again. Thank you Mayor of Jacksonville for reaching out and helping us with this. Our voice was heard and thank you for everyone for helping . Over the last 24 hours many people have contacted us wanting to buy a T shirt - We are currently making a custom shirt as we speak but wanted to get the word out. The design will be finalized and a limited amount shirts will be printed so if you want one please order asap. All proceeds will be donated to 100% of all donations received helps Veterans in need, If you wish to support FLORIDA CHAPTER 20-2 COMBAT VETERANS MOTORCYCLE ASSOCIATION http://fl2.combatvet.org/ Please allow 2-3 weeks for the shirt to arrive. We are making them and shipping them once we have a little time. Military Flags not allowed in Jacksonville , Melinda Power cites Jaguar Power Sports for flying military flags ... but wait it gets better —- what did she SAY ?? Watch Posted by Jaguar Power Sports on Monday, April 16, 2018

On Monday, Jaguar Power Sports said the business received a citation for the flying of military flags.

The post said a city employee came into the business, cited the business and told a veteran inside of the store that he did "nothing for our country."

The City of Jacksonville said the business was warned, but not fined for the flags, according to WJAX.

The mayor of Jacksonville responded on Monday evening.

Mayor Lenny Curry has since posted on Twitter, saying he has "directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag."

1. I Have directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag. Let them fly. I Have reached out to the business owner & will review employee procedures. COJ employees r expected to be respectful of our customers - you, the people of Jacksonville. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

2. We support our military and veterans, and we appreciate businesses who honor their service. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 16, 2018

According to WJXT, inspector Melinda Power posted an apology on social media, but has since deleted the post.

The business owner later updated his video to say, "The city of Jacksonville is working with our company to make sure things like this does not happen again. Thank you Mayor of Jacksonville for reaching out and helping us with this. Our voice was heard and thank you for everyone for helping."