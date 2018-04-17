National

Video goes viral after claim of citation for flying military flags

Jacksonville, Fla. (WISH) -- A video has gone viral after a man says his business was cited for flying military flags.

 

On Monday, Jaguar Power Sports said the business received a citation for the flying of military flags.

The post said a city employee came into the business, cited the business and told a veteran inside of the store that he did "nothing for our country."

The City of Jacksonville said the business was warned, but not fined for the flags, according to WJAX

The mayor of Jacksonville responded on Monday evening.

Mayor Lenny Curry has since posted on Twitter, saying he has "directed city staff that military flags should be treated same as US flag."

 

 

 

 

According to WJXT, inspector Melinda Power posted an apology on social media, but has since deleted the post.

The business owner later updated his video to say, "The city of Jacksonville is working with our company to make sure things like this does not happen again. Thank you Mayor of Jacksonville for reaching out and helping us with this. Our voice was heard and thank you for everyone for helping."

 

