Werner recalls aluminum ladders that can break during use

GREENSVILLE, PA (WHTM) -- A Pennsylvania company has recalled five models of aluminum multi-purpose ladders that can break while in use.

Werner has received one report of a ladder breaking, resulting in an injury to the left side and elbow of the user, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 78,000 telescoping ladders sold at Home Depot and Lowes stores in April and May.

All recalled ladders have date codes of 121744XX or 011844XX and one of the following model numbers: MT-IAA-13A, MT-IAA-17A, MT-IAA-22A, MT-IAA-26, or MT-IAA-26A.

The safety commission said people should immediately stop using the recalled ladders and return them to the store for a full refund.