GOLETA, Calfiornia (WISH) - An agricultural company says it has found a way to fight food waste by extending the shelf life of its avocados.

Apeel Sciences avocados are available at Costco stores and Harps Food Stores.

The company said it has started using natural materials already found in fruits and veggies to add extra skin or peel to its avocados, which helps preserve freshness.

The avocados are marketed as having double the ripe time.