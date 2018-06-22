Friday's business headlines Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Person pushing shopping cart. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Jane King is in with the latest business headlines.

Affordable Indy

Indianapolis was ranked the 18th most affordable city in the U.S. for a destination.

Smart Asset says the average cost for a family of four to spend the weekend in Indianapolis would be about $2,900. The average round trip airfare to the Circle City was $349.

Vacation loans

People are taking loans out to go on vaction.

Lending company Affirm says companies have increasingly allowed travelers to book airfare, hotels and amusement park tickets with the promise they'll pay later.

Financial experts say there are better ways to afford a vacation than a loan, like a zero percent credit card.

Korger online success

Kroger says online sales were a big boost to its bottom line.

Online sales for the grocery store increased 66 percent.

The grocer also expanded its home delivery, curbside pickup and self-checkout services under their "restock Kroger" intiative.

Intel CEO

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned suddenly after a "past consensual relationship with an Intel employee" came to light.

Hi unexpected exit comes after internal and external investigations ordered by the chipmaker confirmed a violation of Intel's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.