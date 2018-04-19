Target hosting annual car seat trade-in event starting April 22

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - This Wednesday, June 29, 2016, file photo, shows a Target store in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Got an old car seat you want to get rid of or maybe need to upgrade to a new size or style?

In honor of Earth Month, Target will be hosting its annual car seat trade-in event at Target stores nationwide.

Here's how it works:

Bring in any unwanted car seats to your local Target store from April 22 through May 5 and get a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller from Target stores or Target.com.

Once you get to the store, bring your used car seat to the drop-off box near Guest Services, and a Target team member will give you your coupon.

Guests can get one coupon per seat dropped off. The coupon is eligible through May 19, 2018.

All old car seats will be recycled with partners at Waste Management.

