Man in critical condition after 3 shot in west side residential area

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Three people were shot and at least one person was in critical condition after a shooting on the city's west side Thursday night, police said.

Police and medics were called to a disturbance and shooting shortly before 10 p.m. in a residential area in the 1200 block of Manhattan Avenue. It's east of South Lynhurst Drive near Morris Street.

A man in his 30s or 40s who was shot numerous times was in critical condition at a hospital, police said. Also, a man in his 20s was shot in his torso and a woman in her 20s was shot in her shoulder; they were taken to hospitals but their conditions were not immediately available.

Authorities were awaiting the arrival of detectives about an hour after the shooting was reported.

Police on the scene were trying to determine if there were any witnesses and learn what led up to the shooting.