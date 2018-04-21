Crime Watch 8

Teen in critical condition after shooting at apartments

By: Eric Feldman

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 11:25 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2018 12:06 AM EDT

Below is a Facebook Live post by 24-Hour News 8's Eric Feldman with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Michael Elder. The Facebook Live post came after the on-air broadcast above.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A 17-year-old was in critical condition after a shooting Friday night at northeast side apartments, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive. That's northwest of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Police had not identified the victim, but neighbors said it is a 17-year-old boy who lives in the neighborhood. Neighbors said the boy works at a nearby Taco Bell restaurant. They described him as someone who frequently helps them with any needs.

Neighbors described the shooting as a drive-by. Neighbors said they heard 10 to 15 shots fired before a car drove away and the 17-year-old screamed "Help me!" The neighbors went outside to help the boy and called police.

The shooting victim was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, police said.

Police said bullets from the shooting went into a sport-utility vehicle and an apartment. Witnesses told authorities a dark vehicle drove from the scene, but police could not confirm that it was a drive-by shooting.

IMPD investigators were gathering information and have not released the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects are being sought.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download the WISH-TV News App

Latest Forecast

Don't Miss