Below is a Facebook Live post by 24-Hour News 8's Eric Feldman with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Michael Elder. The Facebook Live post came after the on-air broadcast above.

Shooting investigation on Mill...

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A 17-year-old was in critical condition after a shooting Friday night at northeast side apartments, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were sent to the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive. That's northwest of East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Police had not identified the victim, but neighbors said it is a 17-year-old boy who lives in the neighborhood. Neighbors said the boy works at a nearby Taco Bell restaurant. They described him as someone who frequently helps them with any needs.

Neighbors described the shooting as a drive-by. Neighbors said they heard 10 to 15 shots fired before a car drove away and the 17-year-old screamed "Help me!" The neighbors went outside to help the boy and called police.

The shooting victim was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, police said.

Police said bullets from the shooting went into a sport-utility vehicle and an apartment. Witnesses told authorities a dark vehicle drove from the scene, but police could not confirm that it was a drive-by shooting.

IMPD investigators were gathering information and have not released the circumstances of the shooting or whether any suspects are being sought.