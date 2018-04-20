Jennifer Harris, 27, and Dylan Tate, 26, were arrested in Anderson in April in connection with the death of 1-year-old Harlan Haines on Feb. 25, 2018. (Provided Photos/Madison County Jail)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) -- On Wednesday, Anderson police arrested the mother of 1-year-old Harlan Haines in connection with the child's February death. On Thursday, they arrested a 26-year-old man as well.

Haines' mother, Jennifer L. Harris, 27, of Anderson, was arrested Wednesday night and faces a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent causing death. As of Thursday, she remained in Madison County Jail on a 72-hour hold requested by the prosecutor's office.



Dylan T. Tate, 26, faces charges that include neglect of a dependent causing death, operating while intoxicated and possession of oxycodone. As of Thursday, he remained in Madison County Jail on a 72-hour hold requested by the prosecutor's office.

Haines died on Feb. 25 at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health following a Feb. 23 single-car crash and had what police called "suspicious injuries."

Police said they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Haines' death, nearly two months later.

WISH-TV spoke to Jackie Haines, the child's father, in February. He said he believes what happened to his son was no accident and that someone caused the injuries.

Haines told us at that time he did not have custody of his son and said he hadn't seen his son in a few months leading up to the February crash.