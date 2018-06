Columbus P.D. looking to reunite 10 pounds of weed with its rightful owner Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Twitter: @columbus_police [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Twitter: @columbus_police [ + - ] Video

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) -- The Columbus Police Department is hoping to reunite a drug owner with a drug shipment.

The department tweeted the message on Thursday.

The message said the department is looking to reunite ten pounds of marijuana with its rightful owner after the shipment was delivered to the wrong house on Wednesday.

If you can help the police department find the owner, call 812-376-2600.

