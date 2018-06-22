Crime Watch 8

Decomposed bodies of 3 dogs found in east side alley

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2018 04:41 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2018 11:12 PM EDT

Decomposed bodies of 3 dogs found in east side alley

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis Animal Care Services says three dead dogs were found in an alley.

The bodies were found in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue on the city's east side. It is not known how they died.

IACS says the bodies were in various states of decomposition and that it appears the bodies were dumped there.

“Our concern isn’t just finding out what happened to these dogs,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director for IACS. “We also want to make sure other animals are not in danger, and that someone is held accountable.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download the WISH-TV News App

Latest Forecast

Local Headlines