Decomposed bodies of 3 dogs found in east side alley Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis Animal Care Services says three dead dogs were found in an alley.

The bodies were found in the 1300 block of Oakland Avenue on the city's east side. It is not known how they died.

IACS says the bodies were in various states of decomposition and that it appears the bodies were dumped there.

“Our concern isn’t just finding out what happened to these dogs,” said Katie Trennepohl, Deputy Director for IACS. “We also want to make sure other animals are not in danger, and that someone is held accountable.”

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).