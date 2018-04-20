Hamilton Southeastern student faces battery charge after fight at sports event
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Fishers police said Friday they arrested a Hamilton Southeastern High School student after a physical altercation during a track and field meet Thursday afternoon.
Police said they responded to a physical altercation involving two 15-year-old students shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday at the high school. One of the students was taken to the hospital by a family member for a medical evaluation.
The arrested student was charged as a juvenile with battery and released into the custody of parents.
Police provided no additional information and directed all questions to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.