Homeowner's plot nets 2 in act of breaking into house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - They were caught in the act after breaking into a Franklin Township home.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested two people after the homeowner plotted to catch them.

The break-in happened early Friday morning at the Village of New Bethel subdivision off East Thompson Road near South Franklin Road. Families taking walks together, kids playing outdoors and neighbors jogging around the block are not uncommon in the neighborhood.

"Love the neighborhood," said resident Damian Berns. "There's a lot of families that have become friends with each other. We all kind of talk back and forth, have each other over for dinner."

Neighbors watch out for one another. In fact, there's is a CrimeWatch sign greeting people as they enter the community.

"We're a CrimeWatch neighborhood. So, everybody watches out, but somethings get passed you," said Scott King, who lives in the neighborhood.

Like what happened two nights ago. "That night someone kicked in the side door where you couldn't be seen and went through her house and took whatever they could get," King said.

King lives right across the street from where the burglary took place. Fortunately, his neighbor is in the process of moving and therefore wasn't home. However, she made sure to plan ahead for the next night.

"She had her son who is a police officer, talked to him and had him stay. Just in case somebody did come back," King said.

King allowed the woman's son to park his car in his driveway. He camped out inside her home Thursday night.

"The son was there alone, and it looked like the house was empty. They parked both of their cars in the driveway, and they were in the house. They kicked in the same door they kicked in the night before and got in there," King said.

According to police, 30-year old Kellie Durham and 43-year old Keith Durham broke in. The woman's son handcuffed them and held them at gunpoint until police arrived and arrested them, King said.

Although news of the break-in disrupted the peace in Village of New Bethel, the arrests restored a little relief.

"The stars aligned. We're very fortunate to have a neighbor that thought the way she did," Berns said.

IMPD handed the case over to the Marion County prosecutors to consider filing criminal charges. An advisement of rights hearing was set for Tuesday.