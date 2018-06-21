Man sentenced to 30 years for molesting 9-year-old in child care facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - A 49-year-old Indianapolis man who worked for a child care facility has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of a count of child molesting, Marion County prosecutors said Thursday.

John Beeler had two other counts of child molesting dismissed in his case.

Beeler worked a bus driver and a teacher at Charity Child Care Ministry, 2697 W. 10th St. That's on the west side between North Belmont and Tibbs avenues. The molestation occurred in December 2016 at a facility. Police said the victim was 9 years old.

State officials investigated the child care facility, which cooperated with the investigation of Beeler, and no punitive action was taken against it.

The sentencing was in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 6. As part of his sentence, Beeler must register as a sex offender.