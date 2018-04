Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Poilce Department vehicle with police lights. (WISH Photo, File/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Police are conducting a death investigation on the city's near east side.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of East 21st Street around 11 a.m. Saturday on a report of a body found.

Neighbors told 24-Hour News 8 that a church group working on neighborhood clean-up found the remains.

The case was being treated as a death investigation -- not a homicide -- as of Saturday afternoon.